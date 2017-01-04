版本:
BRIEF-Nissan Group U.S. says sales for December 2016 totaled 152,743 units, up 9.7 pct

Jan 4 Nissan Group U.S. -

* Nissan Group U.S. says sales for December 2016 totaled 152,743 units, an increase of 9.7 percent over the prior year Further company coverage:
