BRIEF-GE Additive Business to collaborate with GE Capital to sell, finance metal additive machines

Jan 4 General Electric Co :

* GE to develop competitive financing to stimulate growth in additive manufacturing

* General Electric Co - GE Additive Business will collaborate with GE Capital to sell and finance metal additive machines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
