BRIEF-Roche launches Cobas c 513 analyzer and HbA1c Gen. 3 assay

Jan 4 Roche Holding Ag

* Roche launches Cobas c 513 analyzer and HbA1c Gen. 3 assay to meet increasing demand for testing of people with diabetes

* hba1c testing solution, cobas c 513 analyzer, and hba1c gen. 3 assay has received 510(k) clearance from U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
