版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:57 BJT

BRIEF-Ford says U.S. December sales totaled 239,854 vehicles, up 0.3 pct

Jan 4 Ford Motor Co

* Ford Motor says U.S. December sales totaled 239,854 vehicles, up 0.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐