BRIEF-Gamco Asset Management and affiliates reports 5.10 pct stake in Hertz Global Holdings

Jan 4 Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Gamco asset management inc reports 2.83 percent stake in hertz global holdings inc as of jan 3 - sec filing

* Gamco asset management and affiliates say they together own 5.10 percent stake in hertz global holdings inc Source text : bit.ly/2hR4QS5 Further company coverage:
