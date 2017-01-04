版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 23:53 BJT

BRIEF-Volkswagen of America says December sales of 37,229 units, up 20.3 pct

Jan 4 Volkswagen of America, Inc:

* Sales of 37,229 units delivered in December 2016, a 20.3 percent increase Source text (bit.ly/2iDHUmu) Further company coverage:
