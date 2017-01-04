版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. reports December 2016 sales of 243,229 vehicles, up 2 pct on volume basis

Jan 4 Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. -

* Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A., Inc., - Reported December 2016 sales of 243,229 vehicles, an increase of 2.0 percent from december 2015 on a volume basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐