BRIEF-Mazda North American Operations says December U.S. Sales fell 1.8 pct

Jan 4 Mazda North American Operations :

* Says December U.S. sales of 28,754 vehicles, representing a decrease of 1.8 percent versus December of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
