2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls about 15,000 minnie and mickey mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts

Jan 4 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls about 15,000 minnie and mickey mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
