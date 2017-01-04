版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 01:48 BJT

BRIEF-BMW of North America LLC says in total, BMW Group in U.S. (BMW and Mini combined) December sales of 37,493 vehicles, down 5.4 pct

Jan 4 BMW of North America LLC

* BMW of North America LLC says in total, BMW group in U.S. (BMW and Mini combined) reported december sales of 37,493 vehicles, a decrease of 5.4 percent Source - bit.ly/2j51uXU Further company coverage:
