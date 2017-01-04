版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 02:02 BJT

BRIEF-Apple confirms $1 bln investment in Softbank Vision Fund - Nikkei

Jan 4 Nikkei:

* Apple confirms $1 billion investment in Softbank Vision Fund - Nikkei

* Apple: Softbank Vision Fund will support "strategically important technologies" - Nikkei Further company coverage:
