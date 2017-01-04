版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 01:53 BJT

BRIEF-Jetblue, Premier Aviation sign 5 year heavy maintenance, paint agreement

Jan 4 Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Jetblue and Premier Aviation sign a 5 year heavy maintenance and paint agreement

* Under terms of agreement aircraft maintenance of 2 lines of E-190 aircraft begin in Rome, New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐