2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Hulu inks agreement with CBS to add networks to upcoming live tv service

Jan 4 CBS Corp

* Hulu inks agreement with CBS Corporation to add leading networks to upcoming live tv service

* deal gives Hulu potential to add additional networks in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
