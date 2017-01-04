版本:
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports purchase of 94,750 shares of Versartis' common stock on Dec 30, 2016 at $14.66 per share - SEC filing

Jan 4 Versartis Inc :

* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports purchase of 94,750 shares of Versartis' common stock on Dec 30, 2016 at $14.66 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iEyG9F) Further company coverage:
