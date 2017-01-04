版本:
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Boeing, Travel Service finalize order for five additional 737 MAXs

Jan 4 Boeing Co :

* Boeing, Travel Service finalize order for five additional 737 MAXs

* Czech Airline to receive 30 direct purchased and leased 737 max airplanes starting in 2018

* Finalized an order for five 737 8 MAX airplanes, valued at $550 million at current list prices Source text (bit.ly/2jahNqi) Further company coverage:
