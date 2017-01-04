版本:
BRIEF-California Resources says has sufficient liquidity to last well into 2018 - SEC filing

Jan 4 California Resources Corp

* California Resources - based on current capital program, believe to have sufficient liquidity for rest of 2016, all of 2017, well into 2018 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hShOPm) Further company coverage:
