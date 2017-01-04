版本:
BRIEF-TD Ameritrade says CEO 2016 total compensation was $11.4 mln - sec filing

Jan 5 Td Ameritrade Holding Corp

* Says ceo Fredric Tomczyk's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $7.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
