BRIEF-Macy's to close 68 stores

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 5 Macy's Inc
* Macy's, Inc. announces actions to streamline store portfolio, intensify cost efficiency efforts and execute real estate strategy
* Macy's Inc - closure of 68 stores and reorganization of field structure
* Macy's Inc - actions announced are estimated to generate annual expense savings of approximately $550 million, beginning in 2017
* Macy's Inc - savings, combined with savings from initiatives implemented in early 2016, exceed $500 million goal communicated in fall of 2015
* Macy's- about $250 million of charges or 50 cents per share (of which about $210 million is expected to be cash) are expected to be recorded in q4 of 2016
* Macy's- charges are in addition to $249 million recorded in q2 as estimate of asset impairment and other charges primarily related to 2016 store closings
* Macy's Inc - "we continue to experience declining traffic in our stores where majority of our business is still transacted"
* Macy's Inc - "we expect our 2017 change in comparable sales to be relatively consistent with our november/december sales trend" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.