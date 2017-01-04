版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Concrete prices $200 mln of additional senior notes

Jan 5 Us Concrete Inc

* U.S. Concrete prices $200 million of additional senior notes due 2024

* Us Concrete - priced offering at issue price of 105.75% of aggregate principal amount of notes plus accrued interest from and including dec 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
