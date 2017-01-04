版本:
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands, Adelson win dismissal of shareholder lawsuit

Jan 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp

* Wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over alleged false statements about its development plans, liquidity-court ruling

* Ruling issued by U.S. District judge Andrew Gordon in Nevada also dismisses claims against company's chief, Sheldon Adelson

* Shareholders alleged they overpaid for Las Vegas sands shares in 2007, 2008 because of defendants' alleged false and misleading statements
