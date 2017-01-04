版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals says increased size of board to 10 from nine - SEC filing

Jan 4 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals - effective January 1, 2017, board increased number of directors from nine to ten - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jaPOXn) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐