BRIEF-S&P Global to sell Quanthouse

Jan 4 S&P Global Inc

* S&P Global announces agreement to sell Quanthouse

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Quanthouse's management team will remain with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
