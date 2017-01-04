BRIEF-LMI Aerospace appoints two new senior leaders

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 4 LMI Aerospace Inc
* LMI Aerospace names new senior leaders, makes organizational changes that improve operating efficiency
* LMI Aerospace Inc - has appointed Jay Inman as president of engineering services
* Lmi Aerospace Inc - with Inman's promotion, company has eliminated role he previously held as engineering services chief operating officer
* Lmi Aerospace Inc - named Keith Schrader as vice president of operations, overseeing its aerostructures operations and supporting functions
* Lmi Aerospace - in new role, Schrader to lead consolidated operations organization comprising all assembly, machining, fabrication, composites, processing sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.