BRIEF-Assured Guaranty to protect insured bondholders from Puerto Rico Defaults

Jan 5 Assured Guaranty Ltd

* Assured Guaranty Ltd - two bond insurance subsidiaries of co have made interest payments to holders of insured general obligation and other bonds

* Assured Guaranty - the two bond insurance units of co made interest payments after Puerto Rico & its certain instrumentalities failed to pay on Jan 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
