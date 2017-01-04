版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Transerv energy says 2017 work programme for Warro JV has been approved

Jan 5 Transerv Energy Ltd

* 2017 work programme for Warro JV has been approved as part of farm-in by JV partner Alcoa of Australia

* Co will review carrying value of its exploraton and evaluaton assets in normal course of preparing co's half year financial statements

* Notes recent press statement from Alcoa in relation to impairment charge it has recorded against its WA Gas Assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐