版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-PREIT announces plans to recapture three Sears stores

Jan 5 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

* Preit announces plans to recapture three sears stores

* Pennsylvania real estate investment trust - comments on effort to replace Sears, anticipated closures of three stores in portfolio in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐