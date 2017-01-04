版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Female Health Co receives $2.8 mln payment from Brazilian Ministry of Health

Jan 4 Female Health Co :

* Received a payment of $2.8 million related to past due obligations from Brazilian Ministry of Health

* Female Health Co - payment represents full amount owed on two oldest open invoices and reduces amount owed on 2015 invoices from $8.0 million to $5.2 million

* Semina has informed company that additional payments are expected in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
