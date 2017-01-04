BRIEF-Albemarle Corp says commenced tender offers to buy all 3.000 pct senior notes due 2019 and 4.500 pct senior notes due 2020

Jan 4 Albemarle Corp :

* Albemarle Corp- on Jan 4 co announced has commenced tender offers to buy all 3.000 pct senior notes due 2019 and 4.500 pct senior notes due 2020-sec filing

* Albemarle Corp -also commenced tender offers to buy up to aggregate principal amount of 1.875 pct senior notes due 2021 and 4.150 pct senior notes due 2024