BRIEF-Perficient acquires RAS & Associates

Jan 4 Perficient Inc :

* Perficient acquires RAS & Associates

* Perficient Inc - Acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately

* Perficient Inc says RAS & Associates CEO Rob Swanson joins Perficient in a key leadership role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
