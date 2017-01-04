版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Delta sees December qtr operating margin of 10.5-11 pct

Jan 4 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees December quarter operating margin of 10.5 - 11.0%

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees, excluding items, Delta's normalized operating margin for Dec quarter expected to be in 14.5 - 15.0% range

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees non - fuel unit costs including profit sharing for December quarter are expected to be up approximately 10%

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Dec quarter cargo and other revenue $1.4 billion - $1.5 billion

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Dec quarter system capacity up about 1 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2hR0NVU) Further company coverage:
