BRIEF-Newtek funded $91.4 mln of SBA loans for quarter ended December

Jan 4 Newtek Business Services Corp :

* Newtek Business Services Corp - for quarter ended December 31, 2016 funded $91.4 million of SBA loans, an increase of 22.4% over same period one year ago. Source text: (bit.ly/2iI641D) Further company coverage:
