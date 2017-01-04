版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-Computer Task Group expects year-end 2019 revenue exceeding $400 mln

Jan 4 Computer Task Group Inc :

* Computer Task Group Inc- can achieve by year-end 2019 compounded organic annual revenue growth of approximately 7%, with revenues exceeding $400 million

* Can achieve by year-end 2019 operating margin to improve significantly in range of 3%-3.5% - SEC filing

* Can achieve by year-end 2019 GAAP net income to increase meaningfully in range of $0.45-$0.55 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2iajdga) Further company coverage:
