BRIEF-Computer Task Group expects year-end 2019 revenue exceeding $400 mln

Jan 4 Computer Task Group Inc :

* Computer Task Group Inc- can achieve by year-end 2019 compounded organic annual revenue growth of approximately 7%, with revenues exceeding $400 million

* Can achieve by year-end 2019 operating margin to improve significantly in range of 3%-3.5% - SEC filing

* Can achieve by year-end 2019 GAAP net income to increase meaningfully in range of $0.45-$0.55 per share