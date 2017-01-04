版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 23:18 BJT

BRIEF-BMW says will have autonomous test vehicles on roads by second half this year

Jan 4 Bayerische Motoren Werke Ag

* BMW group, Intel and Mobileye will have autonomous test vehicles on the roads by the second half of 2017

* Co, Intel and Mobileye announced that a fleet of approximately 40 autonomous BMW vehicles will be on roads by second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐