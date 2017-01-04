版本:
BRIEF-Social Reality enters securities purchase agreement - SEC Filing

Jan 4 Social Reality Inc

* Social reality -entered securities purchase agreement with certain fundamental institutional investors for purchase and sale in registered direct offering

* Social reality inc says expects to receive gross proceeds of $4 million from the offering Source text (bit.ly/2iIxcNS) Further company coverage:
