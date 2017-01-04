版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Norman Pessin reports 5 pct stake in CAS Medical Systems

Jan 4 Cas Medical Systems Inc

* Norman Pessin reports 5.0 percent stake in CAS Medical Systems Inc as of Jan 3 - sec filing

* Norman Pessin had previously reported a stake of 4.0 percent in CAS Medical Systems Inc as of Nov 6, 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2iPu1RX Further company coverage:
