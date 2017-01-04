版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 00:14 BJT

BRIEF-Duke Energy sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.855 per share

Jan 4 Duke Energy Corp

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.855 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐