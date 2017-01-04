版本:
BRIEF-AT&T, American Honda enter connected car agreement

Jan 4 AT&T

* AT&T and American Honda enter connected car agreement

* Co , American Honda Motor are bringing 4G LTE connectivity to Honda vehicles in U.S. And Canada

* Deal is a multi-year agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
