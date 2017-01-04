版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 01:07 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing, GE Capital Aviation Services announce order for 75 737 MAXs

Jan 4 Boeing Co :

* Boeing, GECAS announce order for 75 737 maxs

* Order, booked in December, is valued at $8.25 billion at current list prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐