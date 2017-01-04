版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 01:27 BJT

BRIEF-Associated Capital Group says entered agreement to purchase shares from third party for $28.8 mln-SEC FILING

Jan 4 Associated Capital Group Inc :

* Dec. 30 co entered agreement to purchase 926,345 shares from third party for $31.05 per share,$28.763 mln in total-SEC filing Source text:(bit.ly/2hQQSuJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
