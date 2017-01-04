版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 01:24 BJT

BRIEF-American Honda Motor says sold 160,477 units in Dec, up 6.4 pct

Jan 4 American Honda Motor

* Sold 160,477 units in Dec 2016 versus 150,893 units last year Source (bit.ly/2iIDQDY) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐