BRIEF-Subaru's U.S. vehicle sales rise 12.3 pct in December

Jan 4 Subaru of America Inc:

* Reports December U.S. vehicle sales of 63,177, up 12.3 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2j9Qxbq) Further company coverage:
