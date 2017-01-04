版本:
BRIEF-Monsanto announces global licensing agreement with Broad Institute for newly-characterized CRISPR system

Jan 4 Monsanto Co :

* Monsanto announces global genome-editing licensing agreement with Broad Institute for newly-characterized CRISPR system

* Global licensing agreement with Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard for use of novel CRISPR-Cpf1 genome-editing technology in agriculture

* Broad Institute grants monsanto a worldwide non-exclusive license for agricultural applications of CRISPR-Cpf1 system

* Additional terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
