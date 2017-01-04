版本:
BRIEF-Ultrapetrol extends consent solicitation

Jan 4 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd

* Ultrapetrol (bahamas) limited extends consent solicitation

* Ultrapetrol (bahamas) -deadline by which co must receive consents on a resolution of its shareholders to approve a substantial sale of its assets extended

* Ultrapetrol (bahamas) ltd says consent solicitation deadline extended until january 26, 2017

* Ultrapetrol (bahamas) ltd says all other terms and conditions of consent solicitation remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
