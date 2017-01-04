版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 03:34 BJT

BRIEF-Blackberry, Renesas Electronics America collaborating to develop autonomous driving tech platform

Jan 4 Blackberry Ltd

* Co, Renesas Electronics America collaborate to develop an automotive-grade technology platform for autonomous driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐