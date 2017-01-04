版本:
中国
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust says files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed

Jan 4 Chatham Lodging Trust :

* Says files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2iJ0lZi Further company coverage:
