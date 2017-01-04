版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Footprints Asset Management & Research reports 6.01 pct passive stake in Imation Corp as of Dec 31, 2016

Jan 4 Footprints Asset Management & Research Inc:

* Footprints Asset Management & Research Inc reports 6.01 percent passive stake in Imation Corp as of December 31, 2016 - Sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ibBJoz) Further company coverage:
