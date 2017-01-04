版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Duane Parnham says acquired ownership about 2 mln shares of Broadway Gold Mining

Jan 4 Broadway Gold Mining Ltd

* Duane Parnham - acquired ownership of about 2 million common shares of Broadway Gold Mining Ltd at an average price of $0.11 per share

* Duane Parnham - the 1.9 million shares represent 5.95 percent of issued and outstanding common shares of Broadway on a non-diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐