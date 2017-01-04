版本:
BRIEF-Urbana announces special dividend

Jan 5 Urbana Corp

* Urbana - co's board declared a special dividend of $0.05 per share on issued and outstanding common and non-voting class a shares of urbana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
