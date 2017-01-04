版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb extend research term to discover immuno-oncology therapies

Jan 4 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

* Five Prime Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb extend research term in collaboration to discover novel immuno-oncology therapies for three immune checkpoint pathways

* Says Bristol-Myers Squibb has now elected to extend research term from its original ending date of March 2017 to march 2018

* Says Bristol-Myers Squibb will provide additional research funding for 12-month extension of research term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
