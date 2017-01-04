版本:
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-American Midstream Partners enters indenture

Jan 5 American Midstream Partners Lp

* American midstream partners lp - on Dec 28, co entered into an indenture dated december 28, 2016 - sec filing

* American Midstream Partners Lp - pursuant to indenture, issuers issued $300 million in aggregate principal amount of issuers' 8.500% senior notes due 2021

* American Midstream Partners Lp - notes will mature on december 15, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
